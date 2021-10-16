WIAA state tennis: Neenah's Sophia Paape, Shelby Roth win second doubles championship
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WIAA state tennis: Neenah's Sophia Paape, Shelby Roth win second doubles championship
Mike Sherry, The Post-Crescent - The Post-Crescent
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
After winning the alternate season state doubles title last April, Neenah's Sophia Paape and Shelby Roth won their second championship Saturday.
Read Full Story on postcrescent.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lawsuit Over Kenosha Shootings: Police Enabled Armed Militia
Finlandia Volleyball falls twice at BluGold Quadrangular
Dogs land in Waukesha, hurricane impacted Louisiana shelters
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL