With a closed border and declining population, the Douglas economy is at a crossroads
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Stephon Gilmore breaks silence on Patriots-Panthers trade
Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Carolina Panthers for sixth-round pick
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
8 takeaways from the Patriots' breakup with Stephon Gilmore
Chattanooga says goodbye to the Rev. Paul McDaniel in tribute to local civil rights icon, faith leader
Gilmore: No hard feelings on Pats, excited to join Panthers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New England Patriots' dire situation on O-line a first under Bill Belichick
Gallipolis takes advantage of Redmen mistakes for 12-6 win
Lesson learned: How Shelby's most recent loss helped it continue recent mastery of Crest
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
York’s ‘program-changing’ win over Catawba Ridge wasn’t pretty, but the end was memorable
Stephon Gilmore breaks silence on Patriots-Panthers trade
Stephon Gilmore Says He ‘Always Dreamed About’ Playing For Panthers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
With a closed border and declining population, the Douglas economy is at a crossroads
Clara Migoya, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
With Douglas' economy on the precipice, city officials and business owners bet on making the border city a destination.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 6 vs. Arizona
Trump's Pick for Arizona Governor Claims 1/6 Rioters Were 'Invited in by Capitol Police'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL