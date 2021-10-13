Woman sues Pembroke-based Dunkin store owner after being burned by hot coffee
Woman sues Pembroke-based Dunkin store owner after being burned by hot coffee
Wheeler Cowperthwaite - The Patriot Ledger on MSN.com
10/13/21
A Brockton woman is suing the Pembroke owner of a local Dunkin for $100,000 in damages after she suffered severe burns in a drive-through.
