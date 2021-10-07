Young Eagles Rally, Saturday
Young Eagles Rally, Saturday
10/7/21
The Young Eagles Rally will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
