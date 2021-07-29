The actors co-wrote and co-star in the Ridley Scott-directed film.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck launched themselves into the public consciousness 25 years ago with a little film called "Good Will Hunting," in which the two young actors "[tried] to write themselves roles," Damon told Variety. Now reuniting to co-write and co-star in "The Last Duel," Damon said, "We wrote so much faster than we wrote ‘Good Will Hunting,’ just because our process has become so much more efficient. Out of some osmosis we’ve actually learned about structure in the last 30 years. We outlined it this time. We wrote it like professional writers."

He went on to say, "What had kept us from writing all these years was that we thought it was too time-intensive. But we found that we could drop the kids off and meet up to write for four hours. It was easy."

According to Entertainment Weekly, "The Last Duel" stars Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver, with Affleck in a smaller role. The film centers on the fallout when Lady Marguerite, played by Comer, accuses her husband's (Damon) best friend (Driver) of raping her while her husband was at war. "The allegation leads to a duel to the death, with not only the knights' lives at stake, but also that of the woman in the middle."

That woman, Lady Marguerite, will be played by Comer and was written by director and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener. Damon told Entertainment Tonight, "It’s a story about perspective. So, there are two knights and then there’s the Lady Marguerite. So Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective. That’s kind of the architecture of that movie."

Writing the film was "actually a lot of fun...(and) didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought," Damon told Entertainment Tonight. "And so I think we'll write a lot more in the future."

