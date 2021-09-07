Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again.

Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you dancing in your seat and singing along—yes, it's a musical.

With talented superstar Camila Cabello playing the namesake lead, you have to expect a certain amount of music. Imagine "Glee" crossed with a Broadway musical, and you get the picture. It's not all about the vocals, though characters do tend to burst into song at the drop of a hat.

Without giving away too much, expect to see actors like Billy Porter and James Corden steal the show. The movie is full of big names, including Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, and more.

The soundtrack for the movie is full of nostalgic numbers and amazing original music. Not only does Idina Menzel play a snarky stepmother, she also contributes her incredible voice to some of the biggest songs on the album.

I was honored to work with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Laura Veltz on "Dream Girl” for #CinderellaMovie and had a blast collaborating with legendary producer @nilerodgers on #DreamGirlRemix. The video, song, film, and soundtrack are all streaming now! xo pic.twitter.com/eMmmwlQIeW — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 5, 2021

In the end, this Cinderella reboot isn't all about romance and family dynamics. It covers other modern themes like work-life balance and the art of keeping a marriage alive. This would be a great movie to enjoy with the whole family, even the youngest of kids. Cinderella is currently available to stream on Amazon. It's free for Amazon Prime members, and you can also pay to rent it.

Have you tuned in to this newest version of the classic fairy tale? Who was your favorite character and what did you think overall? Sound off in the comments!