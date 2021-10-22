'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz

The film takes place during a production week of "I Love Lucy."

Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film Being the Ricardos, giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.

"I think that the people thought that we've cast them as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo," Sorkin told Entertainment Tonight back in February. "The film takes place during a production week of I Love Lucy – a Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here – and because there's a table read, there's rehearsals and then there's tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo."

Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, and Jake Lacy are also set to star in the film. Being the Ricardos will open in theaters on December 10 then Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

Watch the trailer for Being the Ricardos below:

