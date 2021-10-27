Love 'em or hate 'em, Hallmark Christmas movies seem to have taken over the holiday season.

Okay, I am going to preface this article with the fact that I fall on the "hate 'em" side when it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies. I believe they're cheesy, over-the-top, and they all follow the same cookie-cutter pattern and storylines. Plus, the acting is ... awful.

And when I was tasked with creating a list of the "best Hallmark Christmas movies of all time", I struggled, a lot. So, to make things fair (and easier, for me), I've decided to split it down the middle: 5 of the best and 5 of the worst.

The following 10 Hallmark flicks rotate between best and worst, in no particular order, according to results compiled from Ranker.com, IMDb reviews, and my own personal biases.

BEST: "Crown for Christmas"



Courtesy of IMDb

Initial release date: November 15, 2015

Cast: Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones, Ellie Botterill, Pavel Douglas, Colin McFarlane

Synopsis: After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temporary gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in a castle.

Why It's the BEST: This movie takes a storyline that we see in other Hallmark Christmas movies but adds a bit more complexity and well-roundedness to its characters. Plus, Danica McKellar is always a win!

Watch Crown for Christmas here.

