'Candyman' Returns to Theaters on August 27 to Terrify a Whole New Generation

After almost 30 years, the legend of "Candyman" is coming back to the big screen.

Do you love being scared senseless? Are you itching for some sleepless nights? You're in luck because this classic horror movie has been reimagined by Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta, taking you back to Chicago, where it all began.

Check out the creepy trailer:

As the story goes, the title character appears when you say his name five times ... in front of a mirror, no less. When Candyman arrives, hook hand and all, it won't be for a spot of afternoon tea.

The first movie did a great job telling the tale, so here's hoping the 2021 follow-up lives up to the hype. It was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020, but is finally being released, a year later, due to COVID-related delays. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Anthony, the child who was taken by Candyman so many decades ago. He returns to the scene of his own kidnapping, only to be drawn back into the dark legend.

So far, the Twitter-verse is split. Many are looking forward to the reboot, but others are still traumatized by the 1992 original.

I’m 30 yrs old and I still don’t say #Candyman in the mirror smh why they make this movie smh — J. West (@j_west31) August 7, 2021

How about it—are you brave enough to see this movie? Candyman will be shown in theaters starting on August 27. For more information, check out the official Candyman website.

Will you be taking your chances with this Candyman reboot, or are you going to skip it? Sound off in the comments.