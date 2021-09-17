No, the world doesn't need another reboot (of a reboot!).

No, you can't improve upon Steve Martin.

But yes, we'll take the new Cheaper by the Dozen with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. How could we say no? It's Disney+; they own us now. It's Zach Braff, who, by the looks of this video, is more than ready to be a screen dad again. (He played a father of two on 2018's short-lived Alex, Inc.)

It's Gabrielle Union, our '90s and early aughts teen queen. It's being written by the creator of Black-ish and the producer of Grown-ish. If you have to make a Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, this is a good way to do it.

And according to Looper, the child cast will be mostly unknowns: Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael, with Parenthood star Erika Christensen and Black-ish actress Brittany Daniel rounding out the adults.

This reboot looks like it'll be a conscientious update, which will focus on a multi-racial, blended family of 12 (two adults and 10 kids, this time), "navigating a hectic home life and their family business," according to a tweet from Disney, which also puts the film's release in 2022.

Cheaper by the Dozen, a reimagining of the hit comedy from “Blackish” producer Kenya Barris, will debut on @DisneyPlus in 2022. The story centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) is set to star. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Now, who's gonna make a movie with Zach Braff and Florence Pugh for us? Disney, we know you have their numbers.

Do you dread this third reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen? Are you excited by its possibilities? Tell us in the comments!