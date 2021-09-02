Can you smell what this doppelgänger is cooking?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of a kind, but it turns out the theory is true—we all really do have a doppelgänger out there.

The Rock's doppelgänger is a cop who has been hiding out in Morgan County, Alabama. However, his cover was blown when someone approached a fellow officer two weeks ago and asked to meet the deputy "that people say looks like 'The Rock.'" The look-alike, Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields, 37, of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, was delighted by the request and went to the Hartselle Walmart to meet his fan. Morgan County Sheriff's Office took a photo of the meet and posted it on the office's Facebook.

This gentlemen recently ran into our Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 20, 2021

From there, the photo went viral.

Fields, a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, said it isn't the first time he's been compared to The Rock. His wife buys him clothes from the Rock's workout fashion line and says that the resemblance has been a running joke for a long time.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," he said. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

Although the entire world was shaken by the introduction of another "Rock," no one was as shocked as The Rock 1.0.

"Oh s---! Wow," Johnson tweeted, alongside a photo of himself and a photo of Fields.

The Jungle Cruise actor was completely shocked by the similarities but ultimately told his fans that Fields is way cooler than him.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Fields has worked at the jail, been a part of the special victims unit, helped drug endangered children, and conducted investigations for the Morgan County Sherriff's Office for 17 years. Along with his duties as a lieutenant, Fields is also a firearms safety instructor and a tactical training guide for novice police officers. He is also a Deputy U.S. Marshal and takes any opportunity he can to work with and help the public.

Fields is also known to do impersonations of The Rock at the request of family and friends. However, he does admit that it's a little nerve-wracking.

"I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” he stated. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess. I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter."

Do you see the uncanny resemblance between Fields and Johnson? Have you found your doppelgänger? Let us know in the comments.