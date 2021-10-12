The holiday films will kickoff before Halloween on October 22!

Get ready, 'cause the Christmas season is drawing near. And you know what that means? The Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon is back! This year, Hallmark is premiering 41 new original movies as part of its Countdown to Christmas event. Movies will start on October 22 and include fan-favorites such as Candance Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowery-Housley, Lacey Chabert, and more.

Keep in mind that not all of the premiere dates have been released, but we'll be sure to add them. Stay tuned for updates!

The Hallmark Channel's Christmas Movie Schedule for 2021:

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Release: 10/22 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Synopsis: An evergreen tree expert teams up with a Christmas tree farmer to get to the bottom of a mysterious illness that's threatening that year's crop.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Release: 10/23 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Synopsis: A marketing executive is visited by the "ghosts" of four of her ex-boyfriends, and realizes she might also have a thing for her friend.

Christmas In My Heart

Release: 10/23 at 10 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, and Sheryl Lee Ralph

Synopsis: A concert violinist and a country star bond over music.

The Santa Stakeout

Release: 10/24 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, and Joe Pantoliano

Synopsis: Two police detectives go undercover as a married couple to solve a string of heists. Their prime suspect? The chair of the town's Christmas committee.

Christmas in Harmony

Release: 10/29 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Synopsis: A talented singer is tricked into joining the town's choir.

Coyote Creek Christmas

Release: 10/30 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Synopsis: Two people meet at a "Christmas Around the World" party.

The Christmas Promise

Release: 10/30 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Greyston Holt, and Patrick Duffy

Synopsis: A woman renovates the house that she was meant to live in with her fiancé.

Christmas Sail

Release: 10/31 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn

Synopsis: A woman returns to her hometown to take care of her estranged father, and tries to make Christmas special for her daughter.

Open by Christmas

Release: 11/5 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Synopsis: A woman finds an unopened Christmas card from her high school secret admirer and tries to discover his identity.

Next Stop, Christmas

Release: 11/6 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd

Synopsis: Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future reunite in a movie about, fittingly, time travel. A woman wonders what her life would've been like if she'd married her ex. Then, she gets on a train that takes her ten years into the past.

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Release: 11/6 at 10 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, and Caroline Rhea

Synopsis: Mrs. Miracle swoops in to give a struggling family a dose of the holiday spirit.

A Christmas Treasure

Release: 11/7 at 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier

Synopsis: An aspiring writer wonders whether she should move to New York after finding a time capsule.

Christmas at Castle Hart

Release: TBD

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend

Synopsis: A woman goes to her ancestral Irish town and meets an earl, who hires her to plan a Christmas party.

The Christmas Contest

Release: TBD

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, and Barbara Niven

Synopsis: Two exes compete in a Christmas charity contest.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Release: TBD

Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

Synopsis: In the sequel to The Christmas House, two brothers compete to create the most extravagantly decorated—you guessed it—Christmas house.

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Release: TBD

Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Synopsis: A firefighter and a vet stumble upon a litter of nine kittens and set off to find them homes.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday / Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Release: TBD

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon

Synopsis: In this double feature starring real-life sisters, two sisters swap lives during the holiday season.

The Christmas Bond

Release: TBD

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, and Nik Sanchez

Synopsis: A single mom and her teenage son with autism celebrate the holidays.

Every Time a Bell Rings

Release: TBD

Stars: Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert, and Wes Brown

Synopsis: Three sisters reunite in their Mississippi hometown to participate in their annual holiday scavenger hunt.

