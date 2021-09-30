Hollywood really knows how to throw a wedding!

From Greek palaces, forests of flowers, and opulent cathedrals to runaway brides, princely grooms, and other animated shenanigans, movie weddings never fail to give us that fairy tale feel. The music, the costumes, the sets … it all comes together to produce a scene worthy of all the awards (and maybe a whole bucket of popcorn). Whether you’re looking for ideas and inspiration for your wedding as an escape from the day-to-day, or just for some entertainment, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite movie weddings.



Courtesy of The Sound of Music (Facebook)

Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer portrayed one of our favorite wedding couples in this classic musical. Maria and Captain Von Trapp tied the knot in full Catholic splendor in the most peaceful and stately of settings. As Maria walked down the aisle trailing that ethereal 14-foot-long veil, a heavenly choir sang “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria.” The stunning Dorothy Jeakins-designed dress was a classic A-line satin gown with a V-neckline. While the real Von Trapp couple married at Nonnberg Abbey (Maria’s former convent), the movie ceremony was filmed in Mondsee Cathedral in Mondsee, Austria.



Courtesy of Coming to America (Facebook)

What better setting for a surprise wedding than the palace of Zamunda. Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returns from his journey to America for what he thinks is an arranged marriage. As the bride walks down the aisle and pulls back her veil, we realize it's Lisa (Shari Headley). And then there’s that cotton candy pink creation of tulle and fairy tale magic. Director John Landis’ wife, Deborah Nadoolman Landis, designed the wedding gown as well as the rest of the costumes in the movie. The sterling silver crown, plated with 14k gold, was embellished with turquoise, pearls, coral, citrine, and hematite. Interestingly enough, Coming to America II based its wedding dress design on the same massive proportions as the original, complete with an aisle-wide side-to-side expanse of a skirt and a train that extended at least 10 feet.



Courtesy of Wikipedia

Perhaps the best part of the whole movie was betting on whether the bride would finally go through with it. Maggie (Julia Roberts) had already left three fiancés at the altar. Ike (Richard Gere) is a newspaper columnist trying to figure the whole thing out. The final ceremony between Maggie and Ike was a light and carefree outdoor event. The dress was by designer Amsale Aberra from Saks Fifth Avenue.



Courtesy of My Big Fat Greek Wedding (Facebook)

Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian’s (John Corbett) wedding was as big and Greek as you can get. The ceremony even took place at a venue called Aphrodite’s Palace. Toula was a vision of sweetness in a puffy white confection of satin and lace with elbow-length sleeves and a puffy bow at the bust. The comedy managed to touch on all the complexities of extended family–heritage, culture, and family identity (and maybe a little family avoidance)–as Ian joined Toula’s very large family. Windex, anyone?



Courtesy of The Princess and the Frog (Facebook)

We get a double dose of weddings in this modern Disney classic. Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) and Prince Naveen (voiced by Bruno Campo) of Maldonia marry beneath a firefly-studded sky in the Louisiana bayou. Mama Odie officiates and Ray and Evangeline oversee this magical fairy tale scene as the two kiss and become human.

And then there’s the dress! With hues of green and a nature-inspired design of leaves and magnolia blossoms, the tulip-shaped skirt perfectly complements Tiana’s tiara and Naveen’s sage suit. The human wedding ceremony takes place at what appears to be St. Louis Cathedral. This dress is more on the sleek and chic side, but we still give props to the green.



Courtesy of Twilight Saga (Facebook)

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, you’ve gotta admit that Bella Swan (Kristin Stewart) and Edward Cullen's (Robert Pattinson) wedding is one for the books (the vampire books). Bella wears a contemporary and custom Carolina Herrera gown as the couple marries beneath a canopy of wisteria blooms surrounded by a forest of delphiniums, moss, cherry blossoms, ranunculus, and Australian ferns. The lush wedding set is based on a theme of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and was supposedly the Cullen family’s backyard.

Are you planning a cinema-worthy wedding? What’s your favorite movie wedding? Let us know in the comments.