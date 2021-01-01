It seems some people aren't joining the Haddonfield mob ...

This past weekend saw the debut of the new Halloween Kills movie, which is a direct sequel to 2018's Halloween. The plot revolves around Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the people of the fictional town of Haddonfield joining together as they hunt down Michael Myers.

Critical and fan reception of the film so far has been positive; however, one individual is feeling that one particular scene was "very offensive" and should be removed. The individual even started a petition to get it removed.

What is the scene, you may ask? As shown in the trailer, a group of firefighters can be seen responding to a house call at the beginning of the film, during which Myers ends up viciously killing them all.

"I want the scene in the new movie Halloween Kills where they show the Slaughtering of firefighters," says the disgruntled moviegoer. "It is wrong because firefighters have been lured to house fires and murdered by the person who sets the fire. And it's wrong that Michael killed the firefighters with the gear from the other killed firefighters. As a soon to be firefighter I find it very offensive and so does my mom and dad who are retired firefighters. So I want that scene taken out of the movie."

The petition on Change.org has around 436 signatures, at the time of this writing.

Interestingly enough, several other petitions to keep the scene in Halloween Kills were also set up. Thousands of fans have come together in support of keeping the scene, believing Myers kills all those around him, regardless of identifying factors.

What do YOU think? Have you seen Halloween Kills yet? Which petition would you sign: remove the scene, or keep the scene? Let us know in the comments!