Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old.

He died on August 31 in Reading, Pennsylvania, following a long illness, says his family.

Known best for his role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film. The actor reprised his role in both a sequel film and a short-lived TV series, My Big Fat Greek Life.

Constantine's on-screen daughter, Nia Vardalos, posted a sweet tribute to the actor on Twitter:

Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/PV0sIBtaUX — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021

Constantine, whose birth name was Gus Efstration, was born on May 22, 1927. His acting career started on the stage in New York in the 1950s before he moved to television, where he would then land the Emmy-winning role of principal Seymour Kaufman on ABC’s Room 222.

