'The Suicide Squad' Returns to the Big Screen (and HBO Max) on August 6

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? The anti-heroes are back in another installment of "The Suicide Squad."

Watch as Harley Quinn and her buddies duke it out in a jungle full of bad guys in this next summer blockbuster.

Our only hope to save the world is a bunch of supervillains -- what could go wrong? Check out the new trailer for James Gunn’s #TheSuicideSquad, in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* August 6. pic.twitter.com/jPL59lcyOR — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) June 22, 2021

The premise behind this action-packed adventure is simple: a mysterious evil "Project Starfish" must be stopped so the government (represented by the incomparable Viola Davis) plucks our nation's most interesting felons and sort-of-superheroes to get the job done. In this latest film, Harley is joined by a misfit crew that includes, inexplicably, a half-shark and a weasel.

Yes, King Shark is indeed voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

If you prefer your characters big and buff, you can choose from Idris Elba as "Bloodsport" or John Cena as "Peacemaker." Does he rock that leotard, or what?

So far, both critics and audiences are lauding the movie as a fun, action-packed ride.

Just got done watching @SuicideSquadWB, and James Gunn is an absolute madman! It’s a stylish, goofy, madcap, and emotional adventure that fully embraces its R rating. If any movie deserves a thick making-of coffee table book, it’s this one. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/n2nPpcdozK — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) August 4, 2021

The Suicide Squad will be showing wide in most movie theaters and is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Will you be heading out to see the movie on the big screen, or taking in the craziness at home? Let us know in the comments.