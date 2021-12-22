WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Is Finally Here!

Get ready to dive back into the world of "The Matrix."

The first official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris. The fourth installment in the franchise will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

Watch the official trailer below:

What are your thoughts on the new Maxtrix Resurrections trailer? Any theories? Comment below.