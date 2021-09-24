The documentary follows Britney Spears' ongoing legal battle for control over her life.

Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the documentary will examine the conservatorship under which Spears has lived for 13 years. In the trailer, it alludes to the fact they've had access to "confidential court documents." We hear voice-overs from various individuals, including Britney herself from the June 23 testimony, in which she alleged a long list of abuses she's suffered as a conservatee.

Watch the trailer for Britney vs. Spears below:

Britney vs. Spears will debut on Netflix on September 28.

