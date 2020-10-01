Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group?

We've all been there. You're watching a horror movie (in the dark, of course) and you yell at the slightly dumb, completely inept main cast as they try to find a way out of the haunted forest or house, away from the chainsaw-wielding psychopath. But, alas, they cannot hear your helpful screams.

And I mean, it's easy to sit there on your couch and pretend you'd be brave enough to overcome the villain and come out of the terrifying situation, well, alive. However, that's not why you clicked on this quiz. We're interested in seeing if you actually do have what it takes to survive a horror movie, or if you end up buckling under the pressure.

Take our quiz below to find out, and share your results with us in the comments ...