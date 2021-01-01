If you work these jobs, you should consider a booster shot of Pfi...
According to the Center for Disease Control, healthcare workers are not the only ones who should look into getting a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19
Miamian charged in payday loan scheme al...
The SEC says Efrain Betancourt diverted some of the funds from his $66 million payday loan scheme into a downtown Miami condo.
Gov. DeSantis Holding News Conference in...
The state of Florida is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over its policies regarding immigration and the Southern border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the lawsuit at a news conference in Fort Myers Tuesday.
Treasure Coast COVID cases continue to decline; Florida cases dow...
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cleveland Clinic hospitals on the Treasure Coast dropped by nearly half since last week, as the state reported significantly fewer cases as of late.
Will new Port St. Lucie mobility fee go ...
A legal battle may erupt between Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County over a law that changes how the city makes transportation improvements.
North Collier Fire District’s animated p...
Hank is the newest member of the North Collier Fire Team! In 2020 the Public Education Division developed and introduced animated characters Firefighter Frank and his K9 partner Tank. Frank and Tank have been making children’s safety videos and are now starring in their own YouTube Channel.
After five years, 11-year-old Robin Cornell’s accused killer stil...
Five years ago an audience erupted in cheers when the Cape Coral Police Department announced the arrest of Joseph Zieler. It was a case that took more than 26 years to solve. Back in 1990, investigators say 32-year-old Lisa Story and 11-year-old Robin Cornell were murdered inside their Cape Coral condo.
Cape Coral taking natural approach to pr...
Cape Coral’s newest project may look like a beautification effort but is designed to help protect the City’s water quality. The City of Cape Coral has decided to take a more natural approach to fight harmful algal blooms.
Restaurant News: Fast-casual pasta conce...
The fast-casual franchise DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is coming to Sarasota in early 2022 with a new St. Armands Circle location.
Police remove Bam Margera from Florida hotel, take him to rehab
Bam Margera is reportedly back in rehab again, and this time he got taken there by police. TMZ reported that the former MTV star was at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, over the weekend when police got a call about an emotionally distressed person.
Walt Disney and Southwest unveil 50th-an...
Southwest Airlines has teamed up with Walt Disney World to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary. Southwest unveiled a Boeing 737-700 that features the 50th-anniversary logos of both Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World resort,
Dog the Bounty Hunter: Info shows Brian ...
Authorities in Florida may have a new area to search for Brian Laundrie, thanks to a reality TV star. The FBI and North Port Police have been searching for Laundrie since learning
Florida bars state agencies from assisti...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday sought to bar state agencies from assisting the Biden administration with its immigration efforts, including the transportation of migrants."Except as otherwise required by federal or state law,
Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Florida Deputy Captured After 4-D...
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said authorities used Deputy Joshua Moyer's handcuffs when they took Patrick McDowell into custody.
Florida’s Johnson still not cleared, ren...
The hope for Florida's Keyontae Johnson is to be “happy and healthy" this season. Coach Mike White said Tuesday that Johnson has not been medically cleared to practice even though it's been nearly 10 months since the standout forward collapsed on the court and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Florida AD Stricklin says ‘we failed’ by...
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin took responsibility Tuesday for former women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer's toxic environment that included verbal abuse toward players, assistants and staff members.
Florida AD Scott Stricklin takes responsibility for ex-coach Cam ...
Florida AD Scott Stricklin explained why he gave coach Cam Newbauer, who had many red flags, a three-year contract extension in February.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
Florida Condo Collapse: Victims to Receive At Least $150M in Comp...
A judge is expediting the case in order to get money to the victims as quickly as possible.
Searchers recover personal possessions f...
The girls’ parents, Anaely Rodriguez and Marcus Guara, also died in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South that killed at least 94 .
Florida Panthers Re-Sign Defenseman Kevi...
Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Kevin Connauton to a one-year, two-way contract extension beginning in the 2021-22 season. "Kevin is a veteran defenseman who provided our club with invaluable stability and leadership both on and off the ice,
Florida Gators Extend Dan Mullen’s Contract Through the 2026 Seas...
The University of Florida has officially released information regarding head coach Dan Mullen's contract extension, which will last through the 2026 football season.
Florida’s Democratic agricultural commis...
Ms. Fried is hoping to emerge as the Democratic Party’s strongest candidate to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis, a popular Republican.
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will Make Sure You Float, Too
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Sp...
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...
Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...
Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...
One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By S...
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
Live Updates: R. Kelly Convicted in Sex Trafficking Trial
A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, has announced that R&B singer R. Kelly is guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.