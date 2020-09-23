According to a Survey, This Is What Your Favorite Breakfast Food Says About Your Personality

What you eat for breakfast might reveal a little more than you think!

*Originally published on September 23, 2020:

Breakfast has long been touted as the most important meal of the day, and although that is a marketing slogan pushed by the food industry to drive the sales of breakfast products, there is some science behind that statement.

According to research published in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science, the decision about what we eat and drink to start each day is important and can have long-term effects on our health, well-being, and cognitive performance. Breakfast choice gives our body up energy for the day, and with sugar-packed breakfast food flooding the market, it can be hard to know what is healthy and what is not. Culture, location, convenience, and lifestyle all play into what breakfast choices we make, as does the price and availability of food.

A survey performed by breakfast maker Weetabix in 2020 says that what we eat for breakfast says more about our personality than simply what tickles our taste buds. Weetabix surveyed 2,000 British adults about what foods and beverages they started their day with. They were asked to describe their strongest personality traits and then compare them to what each ate for breakfast every day.

The results were surprising; it seems that those who started the day with a banana feel stressed out while those who slather peanut butter on toast feel a stronger sense of passion. Who knew?

Here's what the survey results revealed:

53% think breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

33% said they would not be able to function without some sort of food in the morning.

17% said they just had coffee.

35% felt that a healthy breakfast is important

42 % People who just drink tea in the morning tend to earn more money or be more career-motivated

16 % French toast for breakfast means they like to party

55% reported that cereal eaters seem more dependable.

57% said that eating peanut butter for breakfast means one is a more passionate lover.

Salmon on a bagel correlated to those who were extroverts, this was the most preferred breakfast among those who identified as extroverts.

Those who had nothing at all for breakfast were more likely to be introverts.

Yogurt and berries mean one is emotional.

Chocolate means a more bohemian personality.

Avocado toast eaters were well-traveled.

People who ate bananas regularly reported being more stressed.

We have a few questions about how true to the general population these results are; it's still fascinating, though!

Do you think what you eat for breakfast reflects your personality? Share your favorite breakfast choice with us in the comments!