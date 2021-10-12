Big item on the ballot that will decide how to use the City of Clovis' economic development funding
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Big item on the ballot that will decide how to use the City of Clovis' economic development funding
Taylor Mitchell - KFDA-TV
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
As the upcoming election approaches, Clovis voters will be considering how to spend the economic development funds.
Read Full Story on newschannel10.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Mexico farmers get water access cut off early for second year in a row
New Mexico U.S. Sen. Heinrich pushes to electrify American homes, move away from fossil fuel
Mexico's war on cartels has created 400 new gangs that are taking on the police and cartels that are left
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL