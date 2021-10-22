Buffalo Housing Market Still Hot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Yakima-bound: Lumberjills win slowpitch district crown, Hilanders make State as well
3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso holds off Union in five sets
Brian Wood poised to be elected to Kelso City Council
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso holds off Union in five sets
Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man
Brian Wood poised to be elected to Kelso City Council
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Buffalo Housing Market Still Hot
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 63 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 14206 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 22 - October 24
Delta Air Lines is restoring 13 routes out of New York this fall that were suspended during the pandemic - see the full list
Hospitalized Robert Durst Charged in New York With Murder of Wife Who Disappeared in 1982
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL