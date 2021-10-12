Cyclists race through the Flint Hills in Wild West Gravel Fest
Cyclists race through the Flint Hills in Wild West Gravel Fest
Alexander Hurla - The Kansas State Collegian
10/12/21
Bicyclists from around the country came to Abilene, Kansas, to race in the Wild West Gravel Fest, choosing from 50K, 100K and 200K races that went through the Flint Hills.
Read Full Story on kstatecollegian.com
