This TikTok video will show you how to properly butter your popcorn at the movie theater.

A big thing that a lot of people missed about movie theaters during the pandemic is giant buckets of hot buttered popcorn. Almost every theater in the U.S. has a self-serve butter dispenser that you can use to add as much butter as you want. But pouring butter over the top isn’t the best way to get it all the way down to the bottom. A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.

And it's really basic. It simply involves the use of a straw, which is available at any theater condiment bar.

Simply stick the straw in the middle of the popcorn and position it under the butter dispenser. Press the pour button and watch the butter flow to the bottom. If there isn’t a line of people waiting, you can move the straw around the bucket and pull it gradually to get butter at every level. Be careful not to pour too much at the bottom of the bucket or you could end up with a leaky, oily mess.

Check out the popcorn hack below:

TikTok user Colleen Lepp admits she isn’t the first one to come up with this idea. She actually learned it from her aunt and was nice enough to create this video to show others how to do it.

Forced to close for more than a year, movie theaters are counting on the summer season to help get them back in the black. Many theaters offer cheaper deals on admission on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You can also get great deals on popcorn and snacks early in the week. Regal Movies offers 50% off any size popcorn on Tuesday with a Regal Crown Club card and AMC Theatres has a drink and popcorn deal for just $5.

Are you excited to return to the movies? Did you know that this popcorn hack was a thing? Comment below. We'll see you at the movies!