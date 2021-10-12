Traveling tree: How a giant Christmas tree is making its way from California to Oklahoma
Traveling tree: How a giant Christmas tree is making its way from California to Oklahoma
Carla Hinton, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A 140-foot-tall tree described as the "world's tallest fresh cut Christmas tree" is being hauled by truck from California to Enid, Oklahoma.
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
