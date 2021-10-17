Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
’Not the boring old white guy again’: Black candidates see fundraising windfall
REVIEW: Michelle Cann does Florence Price proud at symphony concert
Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina Lawyer and Father in Family Mystery, Faces Yet More Criminal Charges
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
American Legion Post 40 building reopens after facing three catastrophes
REVIEW: Michelle Cann does Florence Price proud at symphony concert
FRIDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Cavies roll past Greenville; O'Fallon blanks Alton
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Carolina football: ‘Colonel Zebuliah’ magic masks Gamecocks’ ongoing problems
American Legion Post 40 building reopens after facing three catastrophes
’Not the boring old white guy again’: Black candidates see fundraising windfall
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
SC's industrial real state market lures Singapore-backed investor
American Legion Post 40 building reopens after facing three catastrophes
How ERs fail patients with addiction: One patient’s death
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
South Carolina football: ‘Colonel Zebuliah’ magic masks Gamecocks’ ongoing problems
The Lodge at Pleasant Point is an ideal Western Maine resort
Revolution II Fall To Greenville SC, Joe Rice Makes Nine Saves
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Volunteers in the sky watch over migrant rescues by sea
Renata Brito - Elko Daily Free Press
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Flower power: A behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on the Electric Daisy Carnival
LIVE! Bellator 268 Streaming Updates, Complete Results
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL / SATURDAY UPDATE | Kilgore, Overton, Sabine all win
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL