'We play to collapse the pocket:' Idaho's defensive front looks to ruin the rhythm of EWU, Eric Barriere

In the University of Idaho’s first game against Eastern Washington last spring, a 28-21 win, Vandals’ all-America linebacker Tre Walker made 15 tackles. If he has a similarly impressive performance Saturday when the Vandals travel to Cheney to take on the Football Championship Subdivision second-ranked Eagles,