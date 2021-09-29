Wizards GM says Westbrook 'never asked to move on' from DC
Wizards GM says Westbrook 'never asked to move on' from DC
Matt Weyrich - NBC Sports
9/29/21
GM Tommy Sheppard said Russell Westbrook would’ve returned to the Wizards had they been unable to work out a trade with the Lakers.
Read Full Story on nbcsports.com
