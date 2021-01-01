Georgia Man Fined More Than $41,000 for Hunting Illegally in Colo...
Douglas R. Crookston, 41, of Duluth, Georgia was charged with 42 misdemeanors for wildlife violations, including the illegal possession of six big game animals, stemming in Colorado.
Atlanta Spa Shooter Will Be Tried for Ha...
Robert Aaron Long's alleged murders are filed as hate crimes. The District Attorney will be seeking the death penalty.
Atlanta Deadly Spa Shooter in Custody
Eight people killed in Atlanta spa shooting that took place on Tuesday evening, March 16. Early on it was feared to be racially motivated.
7-Year-Old Girl Shot; Atlanta Mayor, Council See Rising Tensions
The fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie last week led to rising tensions between Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city council.
Phil Niekro, Baseball Hall of Famer and ...
Former MLB pitcher Phil Niekro, who is one of just 24 players to amass 300 wins in league history, died overnight at the age of 81, per the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum
NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked To Urban Meye...
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least two NFL teams are interested in interviewing Urban Meyer including the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, the Atlanta Falcons are now in the mix though it hasn’t been confirmed.
7-year-old girl shot in Atlanta after Christmas shopping dies
ATLANTA (AP) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after Christmas shopping with her family in Atlanta has died, marking another fatality in a city suffering from a spike in gun violence.
Examining Trends in GSU Football Recruit...
There is a trend that has not only continued throughout Georgia State’s short football history, but has intensified. What to make of this trend is open to
Atlanta Speedwerks Set for Three-Car Hon...
The Atlanta Speedwerks pairing of Brian Henderson and 16-year-old Robert Noaker will reunite for the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in a Honda Civic Type-R TCR, one of three entries the team plans to campaign in the championship.
Atlanta United's CCL run and season ends but club sees reason for...
After a woeful season that fell short of their young but ambitious club’s expectations in just about every way, Atlanta United brought their 2020 to a close with admirable defiance in Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions League win over Club America at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.
Customers start fundraiser as Atlanta's ...
With the establishment on the verge of closing, longtime customers are now taking action to help keep the doors open. Thursday evening saw a packed house as news spread of The Colonnade possibly shutting down for good.
GA Coronavirus: 5 Atlanta-Area Sheriffs-...
A professional training event at Callaway Gardens became a spreader event, infecting five incoming metro Atlanta sheriffs with COVID-19.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
Our Marylanders Now: Visual Artist Amy Sherald
Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald painted Michelle Obama's official portrait.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will Make Sure You Float, Too
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Sp...
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...
Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...
Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...
One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By S...
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
Live Updates: R. Kelly Convicted in Sex Trafficking Trial
A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, has announced that R&B singer R. Kelly is guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.