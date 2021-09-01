And you thought your parents were strict?

From Winnie the Pooh to Justin Bieber, the Chinese government has banned some odd things. However, this latest ban just might take the cake.

According to a statement from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), gamers under the age of 18 may no longer play video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, minors can only play video games for a total of three hours a week, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.

Chinese authorities revealed that the new ban was enacted to prevent children from becoming addicted to video games.

The NPPA stated the ban was executed "at the beginning of the new [school] semester, putting specific requirements for preventing the addiction to online games, and protecting the healthy growth of minors."

The organization also stated the ban was in response to complaints from parents. According to an unidentified representative, "many parents said that teenagers' addiction to online games seriously affected their studies, and physical and mental health, leading to a series of social problems, making many parents suffer."

This is not the first time China has installed a ban related to video games. China has been cracking down on the gaming industry and has been known to limit game time for children. The previous restriction stated that minors could only play games for 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on public holidays. Children under the age of 18 were also not allowed to play between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Any games that negatively bash the Chinese government are also banned; in April 2019, the Chinese government banned any video games that focus on violence, sex, and/or gambling. Some of the games that made the no-no list include Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil; however, some vendors have been sneaking around the law by disguising the games underneath very poorly hand-drawn covers.

The Chinese government has even created a registration system that requires anyone who plays computer games to do so under their true name. This allows companies to monitor users and ensure everyone is following the rules. Along with the new ban, the NPPA reinforced the registration system and the responsibility of online gaming organizations to conform to the government's restrictions. "Online game enterprises shall not provide game services in any form ... to users who have not registered or logged in with their real names," stated the administration.

So, what do you think about China's new gaming ban? Let us know in the comments.