The centerpiece of the collection is a gaming desk that can hold a computer screen up to 32 inches in size.

If you have any gamers in your household, you know that furniture is a big part of the experience. Chairs, desks, and power accessories have been created by a number of manufacturers to help keep gamers comfortable during long sessions. IKEA is partnering with gaming hardware company Republic of Gamers ASUS ROG on a new line of affordable furniture and accessories exclusively for gaming. More than 30 different items will be available in stores and online this October.

IKEA already has a line of office and task chairs, but it will introduce two new gaming chairs that are ergonomically designed for spending hours in front of a computer screen.

The new Fredde desk has shelves designed to hold multiple monitors, gaming consoles, and has a contoured tabletop to support forearms and wrists. Panels on each side prevent screen glare and cupholders keep your snacks close. The desk can also be used with existing IKEA accessories that keep cords out of the way. Everything was designed with input from and inspiration from the people at ROG.

“Gamers globally know and love the Republic of Gamers brand and they trust it to deliver the most exciting gaming innovations in the market,” says Kris Huang, General Manager of the ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit. “Our new partnership with the experts at IKEA will allow Republic of Gamers to find new and interesting ways to delight gamers in and around the home.”

The ASUS ROG collection of accessories includes a powerful ring light and phone holder for capturing your play, a comfy neck pillow and a mouse bungee. Gamers can also purchase storage cabinets to complete their gaming lair. Pricing ranges anywhere from $34.99 for a ring light to $299 for the desk, and the gaming chairs are expected to be less than $200 each.