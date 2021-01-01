Ewa Gentry, hi

Hawaii Prepares To Rollout Covid Vaccine...
Children as young as 5 may soon get vaccinated in Hawaii with parental consent. The White House is allocating more than 40,000 child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Hawaii in an initial batch that would be made available at more than 150 different locations throughout the state,
Hawaii Hotel Taxes Set to Rise
Maui adds its own levy on top of state hotel taxes. Oahu has moved closer to doing so by early 2022, and Kauai, Lanai, Molokai, and the Big Island might do the same.
UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Gov. David Ige join...
Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.
Below Deck’s Heather Chase: Everything W...
Focusing on a Superyacht’s crew during the charter season, ‘Below Deck‘ follows the group around as they tend to their duties while juggling personal lives, drama, and romances. With cameras recording the group’s every move,
Podcast Show Notes: Have Aloha Will Travel EP69
Cat and Kevin—your two co-hosts of the Have Aloha Will Travel podcast—have planned a double-header for this week's episode! The first topic of discussion
From Hawaii to Bogata to FanDuel, former...
Parker Farris is studying to get his master’s degree in sports law and business after a unique pro career. Now he is seeing sports from a new perspective, one that involves sports gambling.
UHH golf vies to smell like a Rose again
The best part about the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate tournament is that it’s at home, where parents from the UH-Hilo men’s and women’s golf teams can grab a beneficial 3-for-1 bargain.
Protecting turtles at MCBH
If you’re fortunate enough to spend some time in the ocean surrounding Marine Corps Base Hawaii, there’s a good chance you’ll spot a Hawaiian green sea turtle or two out for a swim. Once captured for
Astronomers snap stunning baby picture o...
You won't spot dimples in baby pictures of exoplanets. You'll be lucky to see anything at all, which is why a newly released image of an infant planet outside our solar system is so rare and remarkable.
Hawaii is the most stressful US state to...
Hawaii's average house price is $1,293,301, the third highest in the US, while it also has the highest rental prices in America, at $1,327 per month. As a result the state has the 49th worst score for money related stress,
You Can Party in Hawaii Like the Cast of 'I Know What You Did Las...
But this time, the spooky series takes place on the beautiful island of Hawaii, which only adds to the stellar drama of it all. John Ko/upsplash/Courtesy of Contiki Next summer, young travelers can escape their past by booking a seven-night "I Know What ...
A Brief Review of EarnBet Decentralized ...
The adoption of blockchain technology in the online gambling space is at an all-time high as many platforms are exploring ways to leverage the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies’ underlying infrastructure.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.