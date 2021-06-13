Kahului, hi

WATCH: NTSB details efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that cra...
Officials said the cargo plane experienced engine failure and was ditched shortly after takeoff from Honolulu.
NTSB to recover the TransAir Boeing 737-...
The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a media briefing on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Honolulu to detail the NTSB’s coordination of the operation to recover the wreckage of a
Hawaiian Airlines Moving to Tom Bradley ...
Hawaiian Airlines will have a new home at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) effective Tuesday (Oct. 12), when it moves from Terminal 5 and begins welcoming travelers at Terminal B, also known as the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
Hawaiian Airlines Moves To The International Terminal In Los Ange...
Hawaiian Airlines is moving locations at Los Angeles Airport (LAX) next week. The carrier is moving to the Tom Bradley International (Terminal B) with effect from 12th Oc
NTSB Prepares to Recover Cargo Jet From ...
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are scheduled to begin recovery operations this weekend for the wreckage of a Boeing 737 cargo jet that ditched off the Hawaiian island of Oahu on July 2.
Iberia, LEVEL and Alaska Airlines to off...
Iberia, LEVEL y Alaska Airlines amplían su red global al anunciar hoy un nuevo acuerdo de código compartido que reforzará la conectividad entre España y la
NTSB prepares to recover cargo jet from ocean floor in Hawaii
A cargo jet made an emergency landing in the ocean off Oahu this past summer. Investigators are now going to pull the wreckage off the ocean floor.
Pushed to the brink, Hawaii veterinarian...
A Hawaii veterinarian says animal hospitals are overwhelmed by high demand. It’s putting great strain on staff and they’re asking the community for compassion and patience. “I’ve euthanized 16 pets in 13 days,
Pandemic puts new strain on veterinarian...
A Hawaii veterinarian says animal hospitals are overwhelmed by high demand and is asking the community for compassion and patience.
ISLAND HISTORY: A history of Kauai’s Kipu Sugar Plantation
William Hyde Rice (1846-1924), the son of American Protestant missionaries to Hawaii William Harrison Rice and Mary Sophia Hyde Rice, began leasing land at Kipu from Princess Ruth Keelikolani on which he raised horses and cattle.
This pilot was at the right place at the...
Matt Mannion has been flying helicopters for over 17 years and knows very well that when it comes to witnessing Kilauea’s magic, it’s all about perfect timing.
Maui Police Chief Candidates Answer Ques...
Job candidates addressed a range of issues including racism, homelessness and police staffing problems. The public got a glimpse Friday into how the next chief of the Maui Police Department would deal with issues of race,
Hawaii vs Nevada Football Live Stream: W...
Stream Hawaii vs Nevada Football Game The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3) are coming off a big win against Fresno State, their second straight. A third can come from the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1) tonight,
No Mai Tai, no Vodka when American F22 Raptor Fighter Jets chased...
Three US F-22 Raptor jets were deployed Sunday, June 13, 2021, over the Pacific Ocean. The jets were launched from Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force Base on Oahu to scare Russian Fighters away from the US coast line of Hawaii.
Hawaii football runs out of gas in 34-17...
After staying competitive for nearly three quarters, the University of Hawaii football team ran out of gas late in a 34-17 loss at Nevada on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors trailed 20-17 at halftime but were outscored 14-0 in the second half after losing the turnover battle 5-0.
Hawaii rallies past Cal State Bakersfiel...
Hawaii dug itself out of early deficits in all three sets and swept Cal State Bakersfield 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 in a women’s volleyball match tonight at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Men’s soccer start a win streak over Chaminade University of Hono...
Men’s soccer traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii to compete against Chaminade University of Honolulu on Saturday night. The Eagles’ offense was silent in the first half, but made a comeback in the second to gain three goals,
Hawaii football falls to Nevada, 34-17 i...
It was a tough night in Reno for the University of Hawaii football team, falling to Nevada 34-17 despite a hot first half.
‘Canstruction’ comes to Kahala mall — an...
Entrants for this year’s Canstruction Competition spent the day building elaborate structures at Kahala Mall. Designs for this year’s event range from a cute dog to a colorful shave ice. One team even created the COVID-19 spike ball.
Hawaii is at the ‘beginning of the end of the pandemic’ with herd...
When will things truly get back to normal? There is light at the end of the tunnel, but officials are urging everyone to stay the course a little longer.
Women’s soccer start Hawaii tour with a ...
Women’s soccer traveled to Hawaii to face off against Chaminade University of Honolulu on Oct. 16 to kick off their three-game series in Hawaii. Biola struggled in their fourth PacWest matchup of the season,
How to Watch: Hawaii at Nevada on CBSSN
The Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 1-1) are back in action after a bye week, traveling to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 1-0). Saturday's game will be another national broadcast for UH, featured on CBS Sports Network at 4:30 p.
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team visits Nevada in key Mountain...
Hawaii and host Nevada meet in a key Mountain West football game tonight at Mackay Stadium. Two weeks ago, the Rainbow Warriors upset Fresno State at the Ching Complex. They had a bye last week. UH head coach Todd Graham said quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro,
Live blog: Hawaii at Nevada
After a bye week, the University of Hawaii football team returns to the field to take on Nevada for a crucial Mountain West matchup. KHON2 will provide live updates of the game between the Rainbow Warriors and the Wolf Pack.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.