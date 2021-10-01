Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete on 'DWTS' from home after COVID diagnosis
Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete on 'DWTS' from home after COVID diagnosis
Jessica Bennett - Page Six
10/1/21
Instead of forcing the duo to forfeit, the pair will continue to compete from home, as to prevent spreading the virus to any other contestants or crew members.
Read Full Story on pagesix.com
