Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in?

Movie theaters across the country have slowly opened their doors, but many movie lovers have become accustomed to watching new releases at home, myself included. But, it's just not the same, right? With the following inexpensive items we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room to give it that movie theater feel without leaving the comfort of your own home.

The Projector:

Projectors are not cheap, not by any means, but we've found four options you could use inside your home theater.

Of course, if you're on a really tight budget, you can always make a DIY projector for your smartphone. By using the easy-to-follow instructions, you'll have your own projector in no time!

The Screen:

Okay, we've got the projector figured out, but now it's time to find a screen on which to display your shows and movies. You could pin up a white bedsheet to the wall if you're wanting to be conservative and use items you already have at home, but there could be creases and such. Or you could spend a little more and get a high-quality screen that you can use time and time again. We've found three projector screens that'll add a bit of movie magic to your home, all under $100.

The Speakers

Many of the above projectors have built-in speakers, so purchasing an additional pair of speakers is not necessary, unless you went the cell phone route. So, if you're wanting that surround sound experience, we highly suggest purchasing one of the following speakers, all of which are under $75.

Now that you've got all the equipment you'd need to put together your own home movie theater, it's time to let the binge-watching begin!

But, with hundreds upon hundreds of options on a variety of streaming services—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+—it can be a pretty daunting task to figure out exactly what movie or show fits your mood or interests at that particular moment in time. Personally, I click through several titles and streaming apps for at least 15 minutes before I finally decide to just watch The Office over and over again.

In order to help you make a quick but good decision, we've compiled a few different movie lists below for your viewing pleasure:

Will you be making a DIY home movie theater? Any other tips or ideas? Sound off in the comments below.