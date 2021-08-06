Did you know that one of your favorite flowers is incredibly easy to care for and share?

Bright pink and blue hydrangeas are some of the most popular blossoms of summer. Lucky for us, they're also incredibly quick to root and propagate. That's right, once you buy a single hydrangea plant, you'll have years of beautiful blooms if you nurture it.

Start by buying a large, blooming hydrangea from a garden center or hardware store. The standard blue (like Endless Summer) can produce purple or pink flowers depending on the acidity of your soil, so don't be disappointed if it doesn't stay the same color as when you purchase it. Plant it in full sun or partial shade, with plenty of room for it to grow.



Photo by Jan Ranft (via Unsplash)

In the first season, you may not see that much lateral spreading, but you can easily ground-layer a low-lying branch to create another plant. Just strip off some of the leaves along the stem, leaving at least a few clusters at the end. Scrape a bit of the outer bark with your fingernail and press the abrasions to the soil.

With a hairpin, bent paperclip, or even a rock, fix the branch down to the ground and cover the exposed stem with some good quality potting soil. Make sure the leaves and end of the branch stay uncovered. That's it! In a few weeks, the stem will send down its own roots and can be cut from the mother plant.

Here's a video from YouTuber Marlena Docter that demonstrates the ground-layering technique:

If you prefer to take cuttings, you can also propagate hydrangeas with small pieces of unflowering branches. This can be a little more complex since you have to keep an eye on the humidity levels until roots develop.

Whichever method you choose, even the most amateur gardener will be delighted with how easy it is to grow your hydrangea collection. Happy planting!

Are you a big hydrangea fan? What's your favorite way to spread the wealth? Share with us in the comments.