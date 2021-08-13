Lawyers Go to Austin, Texas for Business, Stay for the Lifestyle
.
Lawyers Go to Austin, Texas for Business, Stay for the Lifestyle
By Nushin Huq - Bloomberg Law
8/13/21
Large law firms are flocking to Austin, Texas, lured by tech companies such as Tesla Inc., Apple Inc., and Oracle Inc., and the realization that lawyers want to live there.
Read Full Story on news.bloomberglaw.com
