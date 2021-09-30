New multi-million dollar dog shelter planned for downtown Toledo
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dawers remembers Bobby Zarem, a first-class connector and cheerleader for Savannah
Atlanta-area spa shooting suspect to enter plea in Fulton County killings
Atlanta Speedwerks Set for Three-Car Honda TCR Effort
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia Department of Public Safety: Salary increase for employees is 'mandatory'
Georgia police attacked his pregnant mom, Marion King, in 1962. Now an Ocala doctor wants an apology
Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson: A woman led by her faith who is representing the Hispanic community in Columbus
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How to watch Arkansas vs. Georgia: Free live stream, time, TV, channel for top 10 SEC matchup
Artists And Fleas Weekend Marketplace Comes To Ponce City Market In Atlanta
Rapper Returns To Hometown To Open Free Grocery Store For Kids In Need.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How to watch Arkansas vs. Georgia: Free live stream, time, TV, channel for top 10 SEC matchup
Atlanta facial plastic surgeon recognized among Exceptional Women in Medicine
Rapper Returns To Hometown To Open Free Grocery Store For Kids In Need.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How to watch Arkansas vs. Georgia: Free live stream, time, TV, channel for top 10 SEC matchup
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Here's When And Where To Watch The Award Show Online
Georgia Arrests Former Leader Mikheil Saakashvili
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New multi-million dollar dog shelter planned for downtown Toledo
Lissa Guyton - 13abc.com on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The new state-of-the-art facility will be about 33,000 square feet. It will be built on a 2-acre site at the corner of 14th and Monroe Streets downtown.
Read Full Story on 13abc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Selling Your Home to Ohio Cash Buyers Makes the Process Easier and Rewarding
Ohio COVID cases show signs of decrease, but 'not a reason for us to declare victory'
Downtown Dayton welcomes three new businesses
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL