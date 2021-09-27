"Evergreen Fog" is the Color of the Year.

Sherwin-Williams has announced its "Color of the Year" for 2022—Evergreen Fog.

Evergreen Fog is "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."



Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Selected by the company's global color and design team, the color was analyzed amongst a wide variety of trending colors. "It's a simple but sophisticated wash of beautiful, organic color for spaces that crave a subtle yet stunning statement shade," says Sherwin-Williams.

Evergreen Fog marks as Sherwin-Williams’ 12th Color of the Year, and this is the fifth time a green or gray color has earned the title—Argyle, a true jewel tone green, won in 2012; Aloe, a pastel mint green shade, in 2013; Poised Taupe, a warm mid-tone gray with a tint of purple, in 2017; and Urbane Bronze, a neutral dark gray, in 2021.

According to Sherwin-Williams, Evergreen Fog pairs nicely with the following:



Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

