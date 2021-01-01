The Spotted Lanternfly: Destructive Insect Has Found Its Way to NoVA

Here's what you need to know about the invasive insect.

According to various reports, spotted lanternflies have been threatening wineries in Northern Virginia.

A "hitchhiker" adult was recently found in a shipment of produce at a local grocery store in Annandale. But there are no current infestations or quarantine in Fairfax County. Other surrounding areas have confirmed sightings, as well.

Agriculture experts across the country all agree, the spotted lanternfly should be killed on sight. On the Fairfax County website, it states:

From October thru July, the egg masses can be scraped from items or trees and the trunks covered with adhesive bands. Scrapings should be directed into containers of rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

the egg masses can be scraped from items or trees and the trunks covered with adhesive bands. Scrapings should be directed into containers of rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. From mid-May through August, insecticide can be utilized on the tree-of-heaven, where the pest primarily feeds.

insecticide can be utilized on the tree-of-heaven, where the pest primarily feeds. Throughout the remainder of the year, stump treatments, hack and squirt treatments, foliar sprays, basal bark sprays, as well as tree-of-heaven treatments may be effective.

Native to Southeast Asia, the beautiful but destructive insect first appeared in NoVA in 2018. Its food supply consists of more than 70 plant species, from grapes to hops, to apples, and everything else in between.

Spotted lanternflies come in different colors depending on the nymph stage. For instance, there are black and white nymphs; red, black, and white nymphs; and adults. Adults have gray-brown forewings, a black head, and black spots. They also have a yellow abdomen with black and white bands on the tip and bottom.

*Featured image courtesy of Commons Wikimedia, Rhododendrites