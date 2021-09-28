Your bath time is about to get a lot creepier ...

Halloween is just around the corner. Everything is turning pumpkin-flavored, the leaves are changing, and pumpkin spice lattes are back in stores! Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.

Pennywise Bath Bomb



Courtesy of Etsy

You don't need to be a fan of the IT movies to know that Pennywise is terrifying. You wouldn't want to find him under your bed, much less in your bathtub ... except in this case.

You can buy it here for $7. Add it to your bath bomb collection for the season or gift it to a friend as part of a spooky Halloween basket.

Human Organs Bath Bombs

Courtesy of Etsy

These might look gory and ... you're right. The good news is that you can select a variety of scents for each bath bomb, from Chocolate Cherries to Dragon's Blood, which, if you didn't know, smells like a blend of patchouli, rose, and jasmine.

Buy it here for $13.

Jason Vorhees Bath Bomb



Courtesy of Etsy

Jason's mask is a classic image of Halloween costumes and memorable slasher films. Now you can add it to your bath routine and bask in the fragrance of cracked firewood and roses.

Buy it here for $7.

Sugar Skull Bath Bomb



Courtesy of Etsy

If you don't like the idea of soaking with the figure of a fictitious serial killer floating around your bath, we completely understand. The sugar skull bath bomb is a perfect choice for those who want to get into the Halloween spirit without taking it too far. They're scented with fruit essential and fragrance oils. Please note that the bomb colors vary and are sold randomly.

Buy it here for $8.

Black Death Skull Bath Bomb



Courtesy of Etsy

Play the soundtrack of Nightmare Before Christmas while you soak in a bath that turns as black as the soul of the Boogey Man. This activated charcoal skull bomb will make for a very spooky bath, as it turns clear water into a pitch-black pool. Get it in the fragrance of your choosing: Christmas Spice, Black Linen & Amber, or Vamp Vogue.

Buy it here for $6.

Are there any other spooky Halloween-themed bath bombs that we missed on our list? Let us know in the comments below. Happy Halloween!