Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
A Texas man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison in a deadly Kansas crash. The Hutchinson News reports ... in the April 2017 crash that killed Stephanie Futral, of Wichita, A state trooper testified at the preliminary hearing that ...
Franchise tagging Justin Simmons for a s...
The clock is officially ticking on Broncos safety Justin Simmons' future in Denver. The NFL's franchise tag window opened Tuesday and closes March 9. If the Broncos want to tag Simmons for a second consecutive season,
Kansas Dept. of Labor releases unemploym...
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) releases data on the fraud attempts and fraud payments the agency has paid since the start of 2020.
Bill restricting transgender youths in sports faces uncertain fut...
“I am concerned that some of the dialogue, as we are asking questions and then responses, that we are not allowing that to happen in the committee process,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa ... decision here in Kansas to preserve ...
Amid tussle over executive powers, Repub...
Republican legislators are pushing to resurrect a dormant mechanism of rejecting orders crafted by state agencies.
1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Maki...
Winning the NFL draft isn't nearly as important as winning on the field. Over the long term, a team's draft success is often defined more by the mistakes it avoided rather than the home runs it
Cast of Apple TV+ Series 'Ted Lasso' to Participate in Panel Disc...
The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup of programming for its virtual PaleyFest LA 2021 television festival next month,
How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kan...
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Erwin Center
Iowa State soccer releases spring schedu...
Iowa State women’s soccer will be back in action as the team announced their spring schedule for this season. The Cyclones will play five games as they will face University of Northern Iowa (Feb. 28),
KU football adds new special teams coordinator, outside linebacke...
Les Miles’ third-year Kansas football coaching staff has undergone another offseason transformation. Miles on Monday morning announced the hiring of Jake Schoonover as the Jayhawks’ new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
Area Athlete of the Week: Emporia's Brax...
DIVING SOPHOMORE. HIS PERFORMANCE: Higgins capped an undefeated season with his first Class 5-1A State Diving Championship on Saturday in Lenexa. After
Men’s preview: No. 14 Texas vs. No. 17 K...
Texas is supposed to have six regular-season games remaining. However, only one of those is at home. Thus, Tuesday is the home finale and senior night. The school will honor walk-ons Drayton Whiteside and Blake Nevins along with key support staff members.
How Royals' infield looks early in sprin...
The Royals are returning a pair of elite fielders in their middle infield this season. They’ll see a familiar face at third base. And they’ve welcomed a new teammate -- who was a longtime opponent -- to anchor first base for the next two years.
Lon Kruger breaks down what caused upset loss to Kansas State
Oklahoma was a double-digit favorite over Kansas State entering the game but was no match for the defensive performance that the home team put out on the floor. The Wildcats — who gave up 76 points on 46% shooting the last time these two teams squared off — held the Sooners to a mere 57 points on 39.
Soon Kansas farmers might have another w...
The Texas-based company is hoping to build a factory in Kansas making surfboards, coffee tables and pallets with its byproduct.
Patrick Jones II's Potential May Be Too ...
Pittsburgh EDGE Patrick Jones II is an athletic prospect with a high ceiling. That combination is right up the Kansas City Chiefs' alley.
Quick Recap: No. 23 Oklahoma State defeats Kansas State 67-60
Oklahoma State let a 20-point advantage slip away in the second half against Kansas State, but was able to recover and hold on for a 67-60 win Saturday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The No. 23-ranked Cowboys got another strong performance from star freshman Cade Cunningham,
NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Previe...
SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Wednesday college basketball betting card.
How to Watch Kansas State basketball vs....
Kansas State (5-17, 1-12 Big 12) returns home on Wednesday to host No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5 Big 12) in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. It is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (115) in NCAA?
Kansas Foster Care Providers Say They’ve Gotten Better, But Criti...
The long-troubled foster care system in Kansas got hit with yet another complication over the last year. Pandemic complications came on top of ongoing
Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock D...
Wednesdays are for mock drafts at Arrowhead Report. Get the latest Roughing the Kicker 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 2.0.
Amid renewed postal service concerns, Ka...
Under legislation proposed in the Kansas House, mail ballots would need to arrive by 5 p.m. on the day after Election Day.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Latest Expert, NFL Player Predictions for ...
The Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? One of these teams will be the winner of Super Bowl 55, while the other will come up one victory short of getting to celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2020 NFL
Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers B...
It feels like this Super Bowl is bound to produce some fireworks. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having combined for 60 points and 877 yards of total offense in their two playoff
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is...
Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie? Take Our Quiz to Find Ou...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Than...
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
List of Deals, Freebies for National Coffee Day!
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will...
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Speeches They've Ever Heard
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.