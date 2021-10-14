1 in 300 people in Mississippi have died from COVID-19 thus far
1 in 300 people in Mississippi have died from COVID-19 thus far
Courtney Ann Jackson - MS NEWS NOW
10/14/21
As it currently stands - Mississippi has 330 deaths per 100,000 residents. That means 1 in 300 people in the state have died of COVID.
