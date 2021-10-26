2-year-old shot and killed with unsecured gun in Canton home
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kenny Wayne Shepard returns home for Shreveport benefit concert
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Urban South has raised $7,500 for Louisiana hurricane relief (so far)
Lilli Lewis fills new album ‘Americana’ with left out stories
Concerned dads patrol high school, spate of fights suddenly end: 'People started going to class'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Two Shreveport Deputy Marshals rush to save man’s life following shooting
New COVID variant found in Louisiana by LSU Health Shreveport scientists
Louisiana Fathers Form “Dads On Duty” To Stop Violence At School
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Should Gov. Edwards extend Louisiana’s school mask mandate? Here’s what pediatricians think
New COVID variant found in Louisiana by LSU Health Shreveport scientists
Lilli Lewis fills new album ‘Americana’ with left out stories
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Group of dads volunteer to keep the peace at high school in Louisiana
Urban South has raised $7,500 for Louisiana hurricane relief (so far)
A group of Louisiana dads started a school patrol at a local high school that suffered a week of violent clashes between students
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
2-year-old shot and killed with unsecured gun in Canton home
Kaylyn Hlavaty - Cleveland
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed with an unsecured gun found inside a Canton home on Monday, according to the Canton Police Department.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Deer dangers: Increased risk for Ohio drivers through December
Sheriff says video shows Hot Springs High football players engaged in hazing 'assault'
Ohio's Prison Workforce is 28% Vaccinated in Lowest Rate Among All State Agencies
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL