20 Questions With a Man Who Had 'Gladiator' Surgery to Sculpt His Abs and Pecs

Plastic surgeon Dr. Carlos Mata, a.k.a. Dr. Scottsdale, is the creator of the 'Gladiator,' a procedure which offers men a toned, muscular-appearing body by removing fat from the belly and back, as well as optional extras such as injecting fat into the pecs for a bigger chest,