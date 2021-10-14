[]
2020 Dodge 3500shc Class B RV for Rent in Franklin, TN
Rocky is our champion camper from Philadelphia! This is the first time he has been rented and even has that new vehicle smell. Rocky has all the latest technology including a built-in iPad control panel to make everything super simple and convenient. He has an onboard toilet and shower, a queen bed downstairs and another queen in the pop-up! Rotating Captain and co-pilot chairs, 4 seat belts to keep all passengers safe and secure and a large electric awning. My son and I drove Rocky from Philadelphia to Nashville and I was amazed how comfy the beds are and the great gas mileage he gets (14-18 mpg). He drives just like a big car and easily cruises along at the speed limit (or just over...:)