Rocky is our champion camper from Philadelphia! This is the first time he has been rented and even has that new vehicle smell. Rocky has all the latest technology including a built-in iPad control panel to make everything super simple and convenient. He has an onboard toilet and shower, a queen bed downstairs and another queen in the pop-up! Rotating Captain and co-pilot chairs, 4 seat belts to keep all passengers safe and secure and a large electric awning. My son and I drove Rocky from Philadelphia to Nashville and I was amazed how comfy the beds are and the great gas mileage he gets (14-18 mpg). He drives just like a big car and easily cruises along at the speed limit (or just over...:)