$4 robber gets 25 years
Mass. House plan would create 33 majority minority districts
Massachusetts 'got pretty lucky' with no EEE cases so far in 2021
Watch Massachusetts vs. Connecticut: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Tom Brady couldn't handle stress of being celebrity, feared he was being followed home
How Cannabis M&A Is Driving Growth For Jushi, Lowell Farms, The Parent Company
Man in Plover spreads kidney donor awareness on his 1,600 mile bike ride journey
NC State vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview
Massachusetts reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Western Massachusetts businesses continue to face labor shortages caused by pandemic
Coast Guard: Wreck found off Boston is storied cutter Bear
STARS OF THE DAY: Diman boys soccer completes sweep against league opponent Southeastern
Whelan eyeing jump from House to Barnstable Sheriff’s Office
'It's Thrilling To Watch': Excitement Builds Ahead Of Red Sox-Astros ALCS
Reviving Cambodia Town, small business hot topics at last City Council debate
STARS OF THE DAY: Diman boys soccer completes sweep against league opponent Southeastern
$4 robber gets 25 years
Ken Curtis - WTVY
10/10/21
A Dothan man is headed to prison for a $4 robbery that terrorized his victims, with one of them frantically escaping as bullets whizzed by her head. Watch the robbery in the video player above this story.
Read Full Story on wtvy.com
