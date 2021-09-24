These are four of the BEST dog walking and jogging products on Amazon that won't break the bank!

I would like to preface this by sharing with you that my wife and I have two very high-energy English springer spaniels who manage to destroy most products by either chewing on them or busting through them. We've gone through many leashes, harnesses, collars, etc., and felt that it was only fair that we share our success with others after throwing a good few hundred dollars of worthless products away.

These four items make walking or jogging with your dog an absolute breeze!

I bought this for my wife two years ago, and she is still raving about it. She has tried and thrown out many of the dedicated “running leashes” after a few runs with them. She almost gave up on leashed running altogether, until I bought her this one. It's definitely more expensive than the standard jogging leash, but it is built to last. It has withstood our high-energy puppies literally pulling her up huge hills and is strong enough for her to attach another strong leash to it so that she can run with both dogs “hands-free.” She also loves the length of it since it enables her to quickly pull the dogs in and gain full control of them when other dogs or joggers run past.

Finding a good dog harness is almost as difficult as finding the right jogging leash. But boy, have we found the right harness here! We've been using this harness exclusively for the past two years and love it! It is bright and catches drivers’ attention as they drive by at dusk/dawn while still giving us control over the dogs when we need to exercise a little control. It is also extremely durable and has withstood our puppies pulling my wife all over the place while she runs with them. Are they comfortable? My one dog is so tired after a run that he falls asleep wearing his harness. They love them.

This one's a no-brainer. Dogs are going to get hot and thirsty when they're jogging with you. Attach this to your leash, and when your doggo starts panting, just put it down on the ground and fill it with some of your bottled water. That is the one drawback—water must be carried separately.

One of the most important things about dog walking/running is being courteous to your fellow pedestrians. That means picking up dog poop. Carrying bags with you can be a real pain. Lots of companies offer solutions like this. I like the Pogi poop bag dispenser the best because it includes a carabiner to attach it to my pack or belt. My wife likes to clip the bag dispenser to her waist leash. That way she always has enough bags on her!

