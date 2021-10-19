5-Star WR Luther Burden Commits to Missouri After Decommitting from Oklahoma
5-Star WR Luther Burden Commits to Missouri After Decommitting from Oklahoma
Joseph Zucker - Bleacher Report
10/19/21
shares
Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden committed to Missouri on Tuesday. The 6'2" pass-catcher is one of the top players in the 2022 recruiting
Read Full Story on bleacherreport.com
